MFM Has Produced Highest Number Of First-Class Graduates In Nigeria – Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, says the church has produced the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria.

He said this on Sunday during the ongoing 35th anniversary of the Ministry.

While presenting gift awards to 492 first-class graduates who are members, Olukoya said the initiative started in 2011 with the aim of encouraging youths in the church to work harder for excellence.

The 35th anniversary convention, titled, ‘Power from on high, ‘ started on August 16 and ended Sunday, August 18.

Olukoya said, “We are encouraging them to work hard, I believe MFM has the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria.

“In 2011, the Lord established a programme in MFM to encourage the youth. At the programme, I said to anybody who is a member of MFM and makes a first class, I will give them a car.

“Nineteen students made a first class that year, and I have given them cars, I did so at the second edition. But by the third edition, the programme galvanised MFM students to start working hard. We had 77 of them, and I couldn’t afford to give them 77 cars. I started giving money.

“The next year, it became 106. By the fifth edition in 2019, we had 329, and we gave them N250,000 each, and today, by the sixth edition, we have 492 graduates.”