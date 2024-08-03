Military Checkpoint In Ebonyi Ambushed By Gunmen On Motorcycles, Police Confirms

A military checkpoint in Edda Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, has been ambushed by gunmen on the Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu-edda highway.

The Ebonyi Police Command verified the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, said the attack happened in the early hours of Friday in the area.

According to him, information received from the Owutu Police Division indicated that some hoodlums attacked a military checkpoint on Friday morning.

“It is not yet certain if there were casualties. The attack was carried out by suspected gunmen in the area, who operated with motorcycles,” he added.

NAN