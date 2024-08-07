Military Commanders Authorising Lethal Force Against Protesters’ll Be Prosecuted – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice-President, on Tuesday, posited that shooting of unarmed civilians by security operatives, especially soldiers, is a crime against humanity.

His comment stems from the shooting and execution of some protesters by security operatives during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest across the country.

He told the military hierarchy that those sanctioning the use of excessive force against peaceful civilian protesters would not be shielded or exonerated by the passage of time.

According to him those culpable of such abhorrent act would be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity even years after they might have left service.

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said in a statement, “I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria’s armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service.

“The constitutional right to engage in protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary.

“It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest.”