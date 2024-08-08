Minister Disrupts Women Empowerment Event In Abuja, Orders Arrest Of Organiser For Alleged Impersonation

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has disrupted an event tagged, ‘Unveiling the Power of Women and Food Security’, in Abuja.

The minister insisted that the gathering was held without the ministry’s approval.

Kennedy-Ohanenye led this out on Thursday, saying that the organiser has been taken into custody by the Department of State Services for alleged impersonation of the ministry.

She added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the cancellation of the event, but the facilitator proceeded with it.

The Minister said: ‘There is an impersonating thing going on here. The federal ministry of women affairs did not plan this. The lady, I have arrested her. Right now, she is with the Department of State Service.

“After we wrote that we were cancelling, the president approved that we should cancel until further notice; she still went ahead to print this thing.

“This is impersonation. As far as this thing was given out there, that makes it a fraud. So, that is why I am standing here to explain this to everyone. She has been arrested.

“She should have organised herself, used her name to make an invitation, and used her name to do this and not to use the federal ministry of women affairs.

“I can’t allow this programme to move on. I am sorry about it because this is pure impersonation, and the president is not happy about it.

“I am saying this. Let the media cover it; I don’t care. You don’t do this. You don’t take the ministry for granted.”