Ministers Earn Less Than N1m Monthly — Atiku Bagudu

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, says he and his colleagues earn less than N1 million as a monthly salary.

He stated this on Saturday during an interview on Channels Television.

Fielding a question on the monthly take-home of Ministers , Bagudu said the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) determines their salaries.

“Ministers, like every public official, have a payment that is determined by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

“In terms of how much a minister is paid by RMFAC, it is less than a million naira as salary,” he said.

Asked how much Ministers receive as allowances, Bagudu responded: “I don’t know of any defined allowance that a Minister has, but I might be wrong.

“This is published, and I can share it with you because it is determined by RMFAC; there is nothing additional to that for a minister.”