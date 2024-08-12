Miracle Products: Fufeyin’s Withdrawal Of Lawsuit Exposes His Guilt – Fr Kelvin Ugwu Asserts

Fr Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian Catholic priest on a mission in Gambia, has said if he were VeryDarkMan, he’d sue Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry (CMDM).

The priest comments came after Pastor Fufeyin reportedly dropped a lawsuit against VDM after being called out on social media for allegedly selling miracle products in his church.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that VDM in a video on social media claimed that the pastor slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit and a restraining order for calling him out over his miracle soap and water.

The social media critic shared the court papers and pledged to fight Jeremiah in court.

It should be noted that Fufeyin had in June this year launched his miracle products including soap, water and perfume, among others.

READ MORE: ‘I Forgive You, My Son’ – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Allegedly Withdraws Suit Against Verydarkman

However, it was revealed on Sunday that the self-proclaimed prophet had forgiven VDM by withdrawing the one billion naira lawsuit he filed in court.

Fr Kelvin responded to the incident by saying Fufeyin’s use of intimidation is a clear indication that he is a false minister, pastor, prophet, and evangelist.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the missionary priest emphasised that the only way to finish the tragedy was to bring Jeremiah to the point where he realises he is just like everyone else.

Kelvin said: “You took a case to court; then you withdrew the case when you saw you had nothing to prove. Instead of being sincere about that, you still manage to drag the name of Jesus into the whole thing as though you did not know the teaching on forgiveness and peace before you started the court processes. Now, instead of acknowledging that you are the sinner here who has learnt his lesson(s) or taken correction and is ready to start walking in righteousness from now on, you still found a way to make yourself the righteous one. On top of that, you are calling him your son, a psychological way of not letting your shattered ego drop…you want to still feel on top as the Daddy to whom your “son” must dobale.

“What lessons can you learn from all these?

“All these acclaimed prophets use fear as their number one tool. All they want is to make themselves fearful. Unfortunately, that is the tool of the devil. It is also the tool of the native doctor in the bush, that is why you will see them decorate their shrines with red cloth and skulls and bones. The key is, the more fearful they are to you, the more they can control you. The moment you are not afraid of them, they will cease to control or make sense to you.

“The use of intimidation is a potent sign of a fake minister, pastor, prophet, evangelist etc. It works most of the time because people are generally afraid to die. This is why they can easily tell you to do so and so if you want to prevent death. If ever you have made peace with the fact that you will die one day and that you are not too young to die, then you have made progress in your spiritual journey.

“If I am VDM, I will not let the case slide. I will sue him as well. Can someone please help me beg VDM to do this for us? The deceit is too much, and the only way to end it is to bring him to the point where he will realize that he is an ordinary human being like everyone who should be responsible for his actions.”

SEE POST: