Mohbad’s Family Petitions IG, Seeks Replacement Of Officers Investigating Singer’s Death

The family of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, nicknamed Mohbad, has petitioned both the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission.

The petition concerns the Lagos State Police Command’s handling of the investigation into Mohbad’s death.

Taiwo Odumosu, the head of the family’s legal team, revealed this in a statement signed and sent to PUNCH Metro on Thursday.

According to Odumosu’s statement, the way the case was handled created severe concerns about the officers’ professionalism, diligence, and integrity.

The family particularly demanded the replacement and investigation of all police officers engaged in the incident.

While highlighting what he saw as failures in the investigation, Odumosu claimed that the police in command mistreated the crime scene.

He stated, “Upon the initial report of Mohbad’s death to the Police, the crime scene was not cordoned off, a fundamental step in preserving critical evidence. This oversight is a severe lapse in protocol and undermines the investigation’s credibility. By failing to secure the scene, the police allowed potential evidence to be contaminated or destroyed, significantly hampering any efforts to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

“There is evidence that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji installed CCTV in his apartment and it was functional. However, upon the incident of his death, the DVR of the newly installed and functioning CCTV was removed. Yet the professional investigators saw nothing wrong in such and kept mute about it.”

The statement also noted an alleged inadequate reaction to the family’s report when the dead father, Joseph Aloba, carried his son’s body to the police station to acquire a police report, which he was required to provide at the mortuary.

According to Odumosu, instead of obtaining timely assistance and support by launching an instant investigation and potential arrest, Mohbad’s father was allegedly denied the police report after almost three hours.

The family also claimed that the police ignored evidence and testimonies presented at the Coroner Court proceedings concerning a reported altercation at the late singer’s home before to his death.

Odumosu further claimed that the police had not yet looked into the whereabouts of the deceased phones, which may have vital information about the circumstances surrounding the singer’s murder. He also mentioned a lack of forensic examination, a potential cover-up, and a lack of transparency.

have been sealed off by the police to preserve evidence was inexplicably left open. This lack of security in the scene is unimaginable and highly unprofessional. It compromises the integrity of potential evidence and undermines the investigation. The selective presentation of evidence and the lack of action on crucial testimonies raise serious concerns about a potential cover-up.

“It is imperative to question who the officers might be protecting, on whose instruction, and why such a high-profile case is being handled with such apparent disregard for standard investigative procedures.

“His lawyer was said to be present at his residence even when Mohbad’s parents were not yet told Mohbad was dead at the material time.

“Who invited him? What did he come to do at such a dark period of the day? He was not invited for questioning. The presence of a medical doctor would have raised no query but a lawyer’s presence at such an inauspicious time is surely telling,” the statement further disclosed.

The family demanded that the existing investigating team in Lagos State be replaced by competent detectives from the force headquarters.

“These investigators should conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation, considering all available evidence and testimonies. Bring all police officers involved to justice.

“All the policemen right from the Police Post at Lekki to the present investigating officers should be investigated, their bank accounts scrutinised and other issues to ensure that the officers are brought to justice,” the statement added.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “Since it is a petition before the IG as you claimed, we await his position on that before we know what to do,”

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls made to his telephone.

As of the time this report was filed, a text message sent to him had not been responded to.