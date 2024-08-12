Molten Iron Claims Life Of Man In Lagos Industrial Accident

The Lagos State Police Command has reported that a 25-year-old contract worker, whose name was withheld, fatally jumped into a pot of molten iron at his company’s premises.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, verified this to NAN on Sunday.

Hundeyin stated that the company’s safety officer, whose name was also not given, reported the incident to the Sagamu Road Police Division on August 3 at approximately 6 p.m.

According to Hundeyin, the company is situated in Lagos State’s Ikorodu neighborhood’s Odogunyan Industrial Scheme.

He stated that the safety officer had reported that, on the same day, at approximately 3:15 p.m., contract employees affiliated with the company’s AOD Section allegedly ran to the iron melting pot, which was restricted to all employees while it was in operation.

“He jumped into it and all efforts made by his colleagues to stop him proved abortive, while his body was completely melted.

“Detectives from the station visited the scene of the crime. The family of the deceased has since been contacted, while investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin said.