Adegbolu Adefunmi, leader of Oyotunji African village in Beaufort County, South Carolina, in the United States of America (USA), has been allegedly stabbed to death by his sister.

The incident reportedly happened during a heated argument.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a stabbing at the Oyotunji African village on Monday around 2:54pm.

The South Carolina authorities said the traditional ruler was rushed to the hospital by the county emergency medical services but died as a result of the injuries.

The county police said Akiba Kasale Meredith, the 53-year-old suspect, left the scene of the incident on foot.

The police disclosed that Meredith was seen walking back to the scene of the incident after “a short period of time.”

They said the suspect was arrested for murder, adding that she is currently at Beaufort County Detention Centre.

The incident was said to have taken place 24 hours after the Oyotunji African village celebrated the Sango festival, from July 27 to 28.