Most Lagos Women Are Runs Girls, Like To Show Off – Isreal Adesanya Asserts

Israel Adesanya, a two-time UFC middleweight champion, has expressed his thoughts on girls living in Lagos.

In a video posted to his social media platforms on Monday, Adesanya said that the majority of them are “runs girls.”

Runs girls is the local slang for call girls.

Advertisement

According to Adesanya, they enjoy showing off, but their lifestyles are funded by prostitution revenues.

Instead of being overly arrogant, he encouraged them to be kind and friendly.

“Lagos women like to feel themselves and are proud. Most of you are runs girls.

“I know the meaning of runs girls now. Kobo kobo, ashewo. You want to show off. Keep posing and showing off. Nonsense. Just be nice, be friendly, say hi”, he said while speaking in Yoruba.

This is coming after Israel Adesanya’s triumphant return to Esa-Oke, Osun State, where he was welcomed back with open arms by the community and the traditional ruler, Oba Adeyemi Adediran.

READ MORE: Yomi Fabiyi Advocates For Peaceful Protest In Mohbad’s Solidarity Assembly Ahead Of First Remembrance

Despite his recent loss to South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305, the Nigerian-born athlete received a heroic welcome when he arrived in Lagos on Wednesday.

His return to Nigeria has been commemorated by a series of visits, notably to Oyo, Ibadan, and Esa-Oke, where he was honoured by traditional leaders and residents.

Watch him speak below…