Mother, Five Children Feared Dead After Eating Expired Local Food In Kano

A mother and her five children, living in Karkari village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, have lost their lives after eating Danwake, a local Hausa delicacy.

Those who lost their lives include, Alhakatu Abdulkarim, their mother, and her five children; Bashir, Firdausi, Hafsat, Usman and Jamilu.

Meanwhile, a neighbor to the family, identified as Garba Muhammad told Daily Trust on Saturday that due to economic hardship and hunger, the widow who was the one catering for her five children used an expired cassava flour to prepare the food.

He said: “Eating the food led to the death of the six members of the family, including the mother.”

Also confirming the incident on Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said that the six members of the family who ate the food were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

He said: “We are still waiting for the medical report from the hospital to ascertain the cause of the death of the six persons.

“An investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of their demise.