Mother, Two Children Escape Death In Kano Building Collapse

Operatives of the Kano State Fire Service, have rescued a woman and her two male children, trapped in a collapsed building at Makwarari axis of Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

In a statement on Friday, the state’s fire fighter’s spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed that the building is a dwelling house of a one-storey building of 30ft. by 40 ft.

Abdullahi said: “We received an emergency call on Friday, around 9:30a.m, from our control room by one of our staff members, Ibrahim Isah, that a building collapsed.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen to the scene.”

Abdullahi stated that the victims were rescued alive and taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

The statement listed the names of the victims as Balaraba Abba (mother), 35, Abdulnasir Jilani, 12, and Abdullahi Jilani, 9