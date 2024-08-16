Motorbike Rider Dies In Collision With Truck In Anambra

An unidentified motorcyclist has lost his life on Thursday at the Nteje-Umueri junction along the Awka-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State.

A collision with a fully loaded truck caused the fatal accident.

According to reports, the accident included an unidentified driver of a commercial Mercedes truck with registration number XA158ZT and the driver of a motorbike with no registration number.

The tragic road traffic crash was most likely caused by wrongful overtaking.

Residents in the vicinity have complained that the Nteje axis of the ever-busy motorway has become renowned for road crashes, resulting in multiple fatalities in recent decades.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorbike rider lost control and fell while attempting to overtake the tipper, causing the tipper to drive into him and crash.

Three adult males and one adult female were engaged in the crash, according to the sources; one adult male died, one adult female was hurt, and two adult males were rescued unhurt.

READ MORE: Seyi Law Resumes New Role As SSA To Ondo Governor On Entertainment, Tourism, Faces Backlash On Social Media

Margaret Onabe, the acting Sector Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the accident and stated that the victim was taken away away by family members.

Onabe said, “The accident was between an unidentified driver of a commercial Mercedes Tipper with registration number XA158ZT and the driver of the motorcycle with no registration number.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Nteje to the scene, the DTO team Oyi Division was on the ground. The dead victim was taken away by family members to Aguleri.

“The tipper driver abandoned his tipper fully loaded with sand and ran away. The Police are making efforts to tow the tipper.

“Three male adults and one female adult were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed while one female adult was injured and two male adults were rescued unhurt.”