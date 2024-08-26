Motorcyclist Hacked To Death In Ondo, Police Launch Investigation

The Ondo State Police Command has announced on Sunday that an investigation into the assassination of a commercial motorcyclist named Yakubu by unknown assailants on Friday had begun.

The biker, commonly known as an okada rider, was found dead in a pool of blood on the Oke-Agbe-Arigidi Akoko route in the state’s Akoko North-West Local Government Area, with machete slashes all over his body, indicating he was hacked to death.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers also slashed the deceased’s throat while stealing his motorbike.

Advertisement

The tragedy was the fourth in the area in a week, following the discovery of three people dead in similar circumstances (one farmer and two okada riders).

When reached on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the occurrence, stating that the command had launched an investigation and was working to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.

READ MORE: Fire Engulfs Two-Storey Building In Lagos

“We are aware of the incident and an investigation has begun into it. With the killings of the commercial motorcyclists in the state, the command is not resting on its oars to ensure these culprits are brought to book,” the PPRO stated.

According to reports, the deceased’s body was deposited in the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital in Ikare Akoko.