Multi-Vehicle Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 16 Dead, 17 Injured

The Federal Road Safety Corps has revealed that 16 people died in a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday at the Ojoo-Iwo Road axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mayowa Odewo, spokesperson for the FRSC, Oyo State Sector Command, told reporters in Ibadan that 17 other individuals were injured in the accident.

He stated two of the 35 passengers engaged in the crash, which included 14 male adults, 10 female adults, six female children, and five male children, were not injured.

Mr Odewo blamed the accident, which involved four vehicles, on the brake failure of a Mack truck bearing the registration number AKM 548 ZY.

He said the other vehicles include a Nissan commercial bus, MUB 20 LG, a Nissan Micra taxi, BDJ 520 YC, and a private Honda Accord SUV, KRD 707 ER.

He stated that the 17 injured people had been sent to a local hospital for medical treatment, while the dead had been turned over to the police.

He said, “The accidented vehicles have been taken to Irepodun Police Station, along Agbowo-Ojoo Road, by the police. Sadly, no victim was saved by seat belts or other defensive gadgets.’’

A spokesperson urged more cautious driving and appropriate vehicle maintenance to reduce fatalities in preventable road traffic accidents.

NAN