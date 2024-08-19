My Govt Is Progressing In Fighting Against Corruption – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has claimed that his administration’s fight against corruption and other irregularities in public sector is progressing.

Tinubu made this known at the 6th Annual General Assembly of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa, held in Abuja, on Monday.

The former Lagos state governor, who was represented by Vice, Kashim Shettima, disclosed that his government has worked diligently to ensure the independence and adequate funding of anti-corruption agencies.

He said: “Corruption remains one of the most significant obstacles to the progress and prosperity of our nations.

“It undermines the fabric of our societies, erodes public trust, and impedes the equitable distribution of resources.

“As leaders, we are responsible for confronting this challenge with unwavering resolve and concerted actions.

“Over the past year, we have worked hard to strengthen all the anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria by not interfering in their activities and ensuring they are adequately funded.

“We have also encouraged them to operate within the law. This is a template I recommend to other states within the region.”

Speaking further, Tinubu also urged members of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to embrace his proposed anti-corruption protocol template.

He said: “I am pleased to note the progress we have made in this endeavour.

“The constructive collaboration between NACIWA and ECOWAS has yielded tangible results, fostering greater cooperation and information sharing among our national anti-corruption agencies.

“However, we must not rest on our laurels. The evolving nature of corruption demands that we constantly innovate and adapt our strategies.

“As we deliberate on implementing the ECOWAS protocol against corruption, I urge all member states to renew their commitment to this cause. Let us move beyond rhetoric and focus on concrete actions.”