“My Partner Reduces My Responsibilities, Pays Me Allowance” – Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija star Mercy Eke has made a surprising disclosure about her relationship, revealing that her partner provides her with a monthly allowance.

On a recent episode of the “Love Is A Game” podcast shared on Instagram Friday, Mercy explained that this arrangement was not her idea, but rather her partner’s initiative to support her.

According to Mercy, the allowance helps cover the salaries of her six domestic staff, easing her financial burden.

She emphasized that her partner voluntarily offered to provide this support, motivating her to show appreciation and reciprocate his kindness.

“My guy [partner] pays me an allowance. But it’s not that I mandated him to do that. I have about six domestic workers. So the allowance is just to assist me to pay my staff.

“I didn’t tell him to pay my staff’s salaries. He’s doing it on his own to reduce my responsibilities. Because of that, I always want to do things for him too,” she stated.

Mercy Eke has been hiding her current partner from the public.

Her last publicly known relationship was with fellow reality star, Ike Onyeama.

