‘My Tears Won’t Stop Falling’ – Genevieve Nnaji Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Onyeka Onwenu

Genevieve Nnaji, a veteran actress, has paid tribute to famous singer Onyeka Onwenu.

It should be noted that the musician passed away at the age of 72 shortly after performing at an occasion on Tuesday night.

Genevieve took to her X page on Wednesday to express her deep sadness over the loss.

She claimed that the actress’s death had left her with various emotions such as sadness, delusions, and tears.

The actress sent her sympathies to the families of the departed and the loved ones.

She wrote …

“Today, we mourn the passing of an icon, a legend whose voice and presence have resonated deeply with us all—Onyeka Onwenu.

I’m better at expressing myself through my art. “LionHeart” was born out of a desire to honor and give flowers to the legends that made my childhood beautiful and memorable, whilst they were still with us. I am so grateful she accorded me the opportunity, honor and privilege to share time and space with her. We created iconic moments that will forever be entrenched in my mind and photo memories.

My tears won’t stop falling because writing this tribute means I can’t live in delusion for a few more hours. That this is not a bad dream I will be waking up from.💔

My heart and deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and to her fans all around the world.

Rest in peace, Onyeka Onwenu💐. Your legacy will never be forgotten.🤍🕊️

With all my love and respect,

Genevieve Nnaji.”

