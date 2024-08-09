N1 Billion Lawsuit: ‘Miracle Water Should Work Without Faith’ – VeryDarkMan To Critics

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has responded to criticism over his experiment testing Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin’s healing water.

VDM, who is being sued for N1 billion by the prophet, remains unapologetic about his actions.

In a video on his Instagram page on Friday, VeryDarkMan addressed critics who claimed that the people he gave the anointing water to didn’t have faith, which is why it didn’t work for them.

He countered, saying without faith, the product should work, he noted that miracle water is supposed to heal you without requiring faith.

VDM’s experiment involved giving the miracle water to blind and deaf individuals at a disability home in Abuja, seeking evidence for the court case.

However, nothing extraordinary happened, casting doubt on the water’s purported healing properties.

Prophet Fufeyin’s lawsuit against VDM stems from his criticism of the prophet’s “miracle products,” including soap, water, and perfume earlier in June.

VDM questioned the products’ efficacy, prompting the prophet to sue him for N1 billion and obtain a restraining order.

Despite the legal battle, VDM remains defiant, insisting that gathering evidence is his right.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“Last one before we go court….person suu me 1 billion una say make I no gather evidence na so una dey do for here anything you buy you no need faith,if I

buy panadol do I need faith for it to cure headache? So why I go need faith for miracle water when I use money buy? Upon all e no get nafdac”

