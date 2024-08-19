N29m Not Enough For Nigerian Senator In A Month – Ex-Lawmaker, Abbo

Former Senator for Adamawa North, Ishaku Elisha Abbo has claimed that he earned N14.4 million every month while in the Upper Chamber but stated that senators now earn N29 million monthly.

Ishaku led this out during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, adding that the monthly allowance is only big on paper and not enough to solve the challenges Senators encounter in office.

He said: “When I was in the Senate, cumulatively, all the allowances were N14.4 million per month. You have a wardrobe allowance, a vehicle allowance, and other allowances put together that were N14.4 million, including the N1 million salary.

“It is about N29 million now. N29 million looks big on paper. I’m saying this as a honest man. I’m not trying to support the National Assembly, and I’ve been a member of that vilified institution for five years. I am not standing with them, but I’ll bear the facts on the table.”

“I had to leave the company I founded, in which I was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, to go into governance when I won the election.

“I had to start subsiding my life because the money that was allocated to my office was absolutely nothing considering the demand and challenges faced by my own constituents on a daily basis.

“I had a case of just one person I took to the hospital; I spent N14 million on one person.

“And every month, from all over Adamawa State and other states, my office was besieged with people looking for help.

“From N14 million, I was paying for people’s scholarships, subsiding people’s expenses while a state governor in this country is going home with over N700 million security vote every month, some go home with N1 billion to do other security issues.

“I am poorer, much poorer as a man when I became a politician than I was before I became a politician.”