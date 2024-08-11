N70,000 Minimum Wage Payment For Corps Members Not Yet Approved, NYSC Clarifies

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has responded to reports circulating on social media that corps members’ bank accounts are being upgraded to accommodate the new N70,000 minimum wage.

The Scheme described the report as misleading in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, NYSC’s Director of Information and Public Relations, on Saturday.

According to the NYSC, no order has been issued by the appropriate authorities for it to begin paying Corps Members the minimum wage of N70,000 or to upgrade their accounts.

“This is absolute falsehood which is far from the truth,” it said.

“Corps members, parents and members of the public should note that no directive has been received from the relevant sector of government responsible for wages matters. It is therefore impossible for the NYSC to issue any information on such.

“Corps members already know the approved channel and mode of communication in the Scheme and should therefore ignore the directive accordingly.

“The NYSC by this release therefore admonishes corps members to desist from allowing mischief makers who are set to mislead Nigerians from continuing to play on their intelligence.

“Bloggers and social media influencers are warned to stop issuing statements that concern the management of the National Youth Service Corps without authorization,” it stated.