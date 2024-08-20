N80bn Fraud: Appeal Court Orders Yahaya Bello To Present Self For Arraignment



The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to present himself for arraignment.

The court gave the verdict on Tuesday while also restraining the embattled governor from taking further action until he is arraigned.

The appellate court gave the order while ruling on an appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgment of Justice Isah Abdullahi Jamil of the lower court which restrained the commission from arresting Bello.

In the ruling delivered by Justice Ken Amadi, it also set aside the judgment previously delivered by the Kogi State High Court.

Bello had earlier approached the Kogi State High Court to stop his arrest.

His whereabouts have been officially unknown since the EFCC attempted to arrest him during a raid in his Abuja residence.

This followed a warrant of arrest and enrolment order granted to the EFCC by the court on April 17.

However, reports have suggested that he has been hiding in the Kogi State Government House.

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello for alleged criminal diversion and money laundering to the tune of N80,246,470,089.88 while he was in office as the Kogi State Governor.

He was charged with a 19-count charge of money laundering alongside three other suspects – Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu.