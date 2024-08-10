NAF Airlifts 582 Air Force Students Home For Holiday

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has authorized the airlifting of students from the Air Force Military School and Air Force Girls Military School in Jos, Plateau State, to different states across the country.

In a statement released on Friday, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Nigeria Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, stated that the action was made to safeguard the students’ safety as they returned to their various destinations.

According to him, the airlift, which was carried out with the C-130 heavy load aircraft, began on August 3, 2024.

A total of 582 students from AFMS and AFGMS were safely evacuated from Jos to other areas of the country.

He said, “In a move to ensure the safe arrival of its students back home for the holidays with their parents and families, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar recently approved the airlift of students of Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls Military School AFGMS) both situated in Jos Plateau State, to various states across the nation.

The airlift, which was conducted using the C-130 heavy lift aircraft, commenced on 3 August 24. In total, 582 students of AFMS and AFGMS were safely airlifted from Jos to various parts of the country, including Abuja, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano, Markurdi, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Yola for the long vacation holidays.

Arrangements have also been emplaced to ensure their airlift back to Jos at the end of the holidays.”

SEE PHOTOS: