NAF Destroys 13 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

As part of efforts to reduce criminality in the oil industry, the operatives of the Nigeria Air Force have destroyed 13 illegal refineries and ten overhead tanks in Delta State.

In a statement made available on Sunday, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said that operations conducted along the Imo River near Obuzor and Okoloma, several active illegal refining sites were discovered.

The statement added that while the crew extended their patrol downstream, they spotted a six-tyre tipper truck along the riverbank with four canoes seen loading illegal products into the truck.

Edward also noted that after a thorough scan of the area and observing the criminals dispersed in disarray upon siting the aircraft, the truck as well as the canoes, were attacked and destroyed.

The statement partly reads: “Even as efforts have been ramped up to curtail the activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs in their illegal and nefarious acts of bursting oil pipelines and siphoning crude oil or its products, the rate at which illegal oil refining sites continue to spring up requires drastic measures.

“In line with this, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has increased its rate of patrol, especially within the Niger Delta region, with the aim of locating illegal oil refining sites and destroying them.

“In arguably one of its most successful operations conducted along the Imo River near Obuzor and Okoloma, several active illegal refining sites were discovered to be taking advantage of the difficult terrain to perpetrate their illegalities.

“These sites, about 13 in number, were subsequently destroyed after the crew employed the weapons on board the aircraft.

“Several overhead tanks connected to reservoirs as well as numerous gallons were also destroyed in the process. In all 13 illegal sites, 10 overhead tanks and several gallons of illegally refined products were effectively destroyed.

“After a thorough scan of the area and observing the criminals dispersed in disarray upon sighting the aircraft, the truck as well as the canoes were attacked and destroyed.”