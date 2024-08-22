NAFDAC Seizes Three Tankers For Conveying Vegetable Oil With Petrol Tanker In Lagos

At least three petrol tankers transporting vegetable oil have been seized by officials of the National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control in the Apapa area of Lagos.

According to NAFDAC in a statement released on Wednesday, the oil had been trans-loaded into the tankers from an edible oil depot, raising concerns about the potential health risks.

The agency highlighted that using petrol tankers to transport edible oil could lead to chemical contamination from the tankers previous use, posing a serious threat to public health.

The crude edible vegetable oil was then handed over to the Southwest Zonal Office of NAFDAC for further regulatory action.

The statement reads: “NAFDAC officials have seized three petrol tanker trucks in Apapa for allegedly transporting crude edible vegetable oil.

“The oil had reportedly been trans-loaded into the tankers from an edible oil depot.

“Concerned about the potential health risks due to chemical contamination from the tankers’ previous use for transporting petrol, NAFDAC officials escorted the tankers to a processing facility in Sango-Ota.

“The crude soy oil was then handed over to the Southwest Zonal Office of NAFDAC for further regulatory action.

“We affirm our commitment to strict enforcement and continuous surveillance to protect public health.”