Nasarawa Police Foil Robbery, Arrest Two ‘One Chance’ Suspects, Recover Items

Police in Nasarawa State have apprehended two suspected ‘One Chance’ robbers.

The arrest was made after a swift response to a reported robbery incident, and their getaway vehicle was also seized.

DSP. Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to reporters on Wednesday in Lafia, the state capital.

“On August 13, 2024, at approximately 2030hrs, the Police received information about suspected armed robbers operating in a Toyota Corolla 1994 model with registration number Benue MKD 77 TF.

“The suspects had picked up an unsuspecting passenger from New Nyanya, en route to Area 1, Abuja.

“During the journey, they robbed the passenger of her handbag, iPhone, and other valuables before forcefully ejecting her from the moving vehicle,” Nansel stated.

He stated that after receiving the report, police agents from the New Karu Area Command, in partnership with concerned citizens, began pursuing the perpetrators.

According to Nansel, the rapid and coordinated measures culminated in the interception of the suspects’ vehicle.

“The suspects, identified as John Iorfa, 29, and James Agbo, 37, both from Makurdi, Benue State, were arrested on the spot.

“The items stolen from the victim were also recovered during the operation,” he added.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects have supplied useful information to authorities, and attempts are on to apprehend other members of the criminal ring.

Nansel further claimed that the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, praised the officers engaged in the operation and advised the public to continue collaborating with the Police by providing timely information in order to effectively battle crime.

