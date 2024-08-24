Nasarawa Police Nab Woman For Concealing 124 Rounds Of Bullets In Palm Oil (Pictures)

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command, have intercepted and arrested a woman, identified as Hauwa Sani, alongside a two-year-old child, with dangerous weapons.

In a statement released by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel disclosed that the suspect was nabbed, alongside a two-year-old child at Rafin Sanyi village in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the state police operatives also apprehended the suspect with a cash sum of ₦78,500 and a mobile phone while trying to smuggle the ammunition to Katsina state.

The statement reads: “On 23/8/2024 at about 1710hrs, based on credible information, Police operatives attached to Keffi Division intercepted and got one Hauwa Sani ‘F’ alongside a 2 years old child of Doro village, Katsina state arrested.

“Consequently, one hundred and twenty-four (124) rounds of Anti Aircraft ammunition concealed in a gallon of palm oil, one Tecno mobile phone, and a cash sum of Seventy-eight thousand and five hundred Naira (#78,500) were recovered from the suspect as exhibit.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect received supply of the ammunition at Rafin sanyi village of Doma Local government area of Nasarawa state, and concealed the items in a gallon of palm oil en route Katsina state before nemesis caught up with her.