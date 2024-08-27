Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates Birthday With Scriptural Gratitude

Nathaniel Bassey, a well-known gospel performer, is celebrating his birthday with a genuine expression of gratitude to God.

He acknowledged God’s faithfulness in his life by sharing a meaningful remark along with a worshipful photo on Instagram.

Bassey expressed gratitude to God for another year of life, grace, goodness, and mercy, as well as for his family, friends, and loved ones.

Advertisement

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: Shatoria Pair Claims HoH Title For Week Five, Earns Immunity

He cited Bible scriptures Jeremiah 33:3, Psalm 3:3, and Isaiah 43:19 to emphasise his faith in God’s promises.

He said: “….dearest Father, Thank you for yet another year. Another birthday anniversary. Each comes to remind me of your faithfulness. For the gift of life, grace, goodness, and mercy. Family, Friends, and loved ones thank you, Jesus. Jeremiah 33:3 Psalm 3:3 Isaiah 43:19”.

SEE POST: