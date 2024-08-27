Nation Building Not Exclusively Govt’s Duty – Akpabio



Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, called for a new action that will transform Nigeria and Africa.

He also Nigerian lawyers to reject any notion of coup as a solution to Nigeria’s current challenges.

Akpabio made the call while speaking at the ongoing 2024 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

Advertisement

He noted that the collective power of the legal community, urging them to focus on transforming not just Nigeria, but West Africa and the entire world.

“Nation-building is not the exclusive responsibility of the government; it requires the active participation of every Nigerian,” he said.

Akpabio also stressed the need for a cultural shift in attitudes and mindsets, encouraging lawyers to lead by example in fostering integrity, courage, and a commitment to justice.

READ ALSO: Our Youths Are Angry, Can’t Wait For Long-Promised Future – Obasanjo

The Senate President called for unity and collective effort in rebuilding the country, stating, “We believe strongly that there is no stain in our country that we cannot erase if we stand together in brotherhood.”

He said: “As we gather, let us remember that our strength lies not only in our numbers but also in our uniform.

“We are not merely a crowd. We are a very formidable force for positive change in Africa.

“We must transform our minds, not only to transform Nigeria, not only to transform West Africa, but to transform the entire world.”

“Lawyers play a very important role in shaping the moral fabric of any society. So, as we contemplate the challenges ahead, economic instability, social injustice, and the quest for political stability, let us remember that within these challenges lies a continuity, where at a push-to-junction in our heads, a time that demands bold action and resolute determination, must rise above our challenges with a new hope.

“Like the eagle, you should not shy away from the thought, but unless it wins, the wings of the thought will ascend to the highest heights,” he added.