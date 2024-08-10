Navy Officer Dies Saving 59 From Drowning In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has announced that its Forward Operating Base, FOB, Bonny, had rescued 59 people from the MV AMBIKA 4, a dredge vessel working at Okpobo Field near the Okpobo River, Rivers State.

Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director of Naval Information, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Adams-Aliu stated that the Navy lost one officer, Lt.-Commander Gideon Gwaza, during the operation, noting that the area is known to be tumultuous at this time of year.

According to him, the dredge vessel was contracted by Sterling Global Oil Limited to work at Okpobo Field.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny deployed a Rescue Team comprising 10 armed personnel in two Interceptor Boats led by the Base Operations Officer for the rescue operation.

“Attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves, and another squadron of three boats was dispatched to reinforce the rescue team.

“Additionally, another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Airforce helicopter were deployed for the Search and Rescue mission.

“Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Gwaza paid the supreme price,” he said.

According to Adams-Aliu, the dead officer unintentionally went overboard during the roughly ten-hour rescue effort, which began at midnight on July 29 and ended at 1000 hours on July 30.