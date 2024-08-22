NDLEA Intensifies Fight Against Drug Abuse, Destroys Hemp Farms, Arrest Three Suspects In Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Kogi State Command has carried out an operation that resulted in the destruction of seven hectares of hemp farms and the arrest of three suspects.

Umar Yahuza, the State NDLEA Commander, made the announcement on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said that four hectares were found in Maikeke Village in the state’s Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, and three hectares were found in Ikeja Forest.

Yahuza stated that three individuals were apprehended in the Ikeja Forest, while the owner of the four-hectare hemp farm escaped.

He went on to say that the agency’s breakthrough occurred within a week of implementing a zero tolerance policy for illicit narcotics in the Kogi East axis.

“The discoveries followed intelligence reports received from individuals. Our officers and men swooped on the two farms on Aug. 9 and Aug. 15 respectively.

“We are on the trail of the suspect who escaped to ensure he’s arrested and prosecuted. Their activities in the communities are destroying the lives of citizens.

“NDLEA is leaving nothing to chance in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

“We are planning to search every nook and cranny of Kogi to ensure that the traffickers and comments of hard drugs are arrested and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.