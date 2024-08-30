NDLEA Intercepts 60 Bags Of Illicit Drugs From Ghana, Promotes Gallant Officers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has seized sixty large bags of the potent cannabis strain Ghanaian Loud, which weighed two thousand and four hundred kilogrammes, in Lagos.

Buba Marwa, the chairman of the NDLEA, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja while presenting eight officers from the agency’s Marine Command with new levels and appreciation letters.

Mr Marwa granted special promotions for the command’s eight officers in recognition of their bravery and professionalism.

Advertisement

This occurred during an operation to apprehend drug traffickers and intercept canoes and boats transporting illicit substances from Ghana to Nigeria via the Lagos waters.

The newly promoted officers are Dick Aaron Dick, Alabi Mayowa, Gabriel Ubokikwan, Aso Daniel John, Abdul Emmanuel Sule, Ngabolo Victor Sonpano, Jonah Emmanuel Sule, and Membe Gabriel.

READ MORE: Nurse Arrested After Woman Dies From Butt Enlargement Injection

Mr Marwa said, “Every time we have a breakthrough, it tells the world a story about the new NDLEA we are working hard to build. It also reinforces our conviction as an organisation that we are on the right track. So, an occasion such as this is a source of pride for me.”

Justifying the essence of the special promotion and commendation, the NDLEA boss said, “In this case, we have officers who exhibited bravery and an unwavering sense of duty in the face of adversity on the waterways. They stopped an attempt by a criminal gang to smuggle 60 jumbo bags of illicit drugs from a neighbouring country.

“Despite obvious attempts to thwart our interdiction bid, our officers were resilient and prevailed over the situation. It is in recognition of their gallantry that they are given special promotion and we are holding this ceremony to decorate them. This is keeping with our culture of rewarding hard work, results and sacrifice.”

Mr Marwa stated that the award plan was part of the comprehensive reforms he implemented over the last three years to encourage staff to improve their performance.

NAN