NDLEA Seizes Drugs Hidden In Baby Food, Clothing Bound For US, UK

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted various consignments of illicit substances hidden in tins of Cerelac baby food and clothing intended for shipment to the United States and the United Kingdom.

The unlawful consignments were detected at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

The anti-drug trafficking organisation stated this in a statement signed by its Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

“No less than 36 parcels of a strong strain of cannabis concealed in six cartons of tins of branded Nestle Cerelac baby food, with six containers in each package were recovered at the SAHCOL export shed of Lagos airport on Wednesday 31st July 2024. The psychotropic substance has a total weight of 18.50 kilograms.

“A freight agent, Salaudeen Suliat Abiola who presented the consignment for export to the UK was promptly arrested while a follow up operation to Ibadan, Oyo state on Saturday 3rd August led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Bello Motunrayo Folu at her No. 20 Mofoluwasho Estate, Elewuro, Akobo area of the Oyo state capital.

“The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top while they tampered with the bottom through which they put the substances covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery, an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt.”

