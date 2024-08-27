NFF Appoints Labbadia As Super Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it has agreed with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

In a statement released by the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, on Tuesday, via the federation’s Facebook account, revealed that the decision to hire Labbadia came after the Technical and Development Sub-Committee recommended the German manager for the role.

The statement partly reads: “The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it has reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the Head Coach of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

“NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said in the early hours of Tuesday: “The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect.

“Born in Darmstadt, Germany on 8th February 1966, Labbadia, who won two caps for Die Mannschaft in his playing career that took him through clubs such as home-town team Darmstadt 98, Hamburger SV, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Armenia Bielefeld and Karlsruher SC, triumphed in the German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as a player in 1994.

“He coached famous names Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart this decade, and previously, VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, among others, and holds a UEFA Pro License.

“Labbadi’s immediate challenge is to take charge of the three-time African champions for two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic (Saturday 7th September in Uyo) and Rwanda (Tuesday, 10th September in Kigali), with four other matches to conclude the qualifying race following in the months of October and November.”

His appointment comes after the Super Eagles drew against familiar foes the Benin Republic in the qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Placed in Group D, the Super Eagles face Benin Republic who defeated them recently in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON will begin in September and end in November 2025. But the competition will be held between December 21 2025 and January 18, 2026.