Niger Delta: Joint Task Force Nabs Two For Forging Documents To Sell Stolen Crude Oil



The Joint Task Force (JTF) has apprehended two persons involved in the production of fake documents used to sell stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta.

Rear Admiral John Okeke, JTF’s commander, disclosed this to newsmen at the command headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Saturday.

Okeke said the arrests were made during a raid on a residence in Port Harcourt, where the suspects, Magaji Musa and Umar Musa, were found in possession of “forged” waybills, fake association stamps, and counterfeit identity cards.

He added that the operation was carried out by troops of Operation Delta Safe following credible intelligence about the syndicate’s activities.

The commander said the suspects helped oil thieves evade detection with fraudulent documents, perpetuating illegal bunkering in the region.

He said the JTF has intensified efforts to combat illegal activities in the oil-producing areas, focusing on stamping out oil refining and vandalism.

His words: “These individuals are part of a network responsible for creating fake documents to assist oil thieves in their illegal operations.

“This syndicate specialised in printing fake documents for stolen crude oil in the Operation Delta Safe Joint Operation Area. This syndicate is responsible for procuring fake documents to provide free passage for oil thieves’ activities in the Joint Operation Area.

“Such an act has made it possible for oil thieves to evade arrest, which has indeed contributed largely to the reported illegal oil bunkering operations in the oil-producing region.

“However, acting on intelligence on the activities of the syndicate, troops of Operation Delta Safe stormed the Port Harcourt residence of the ring leader, one Mr Magaji Musa and Umar Musa, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20, 2024, and apprehended him.

“Subsequently, documents were recovered from his house bearing fake stamps of some associations and waybills and forged identity cards were recovered from his house. The suspects had confessed to procuring fake waybills, illegal sales of crude and diversion of stolen crude oil from pipelines.

“Presently, the culprits are in the custody of the Joint Task Force, South-South Operation Delta Safe, and they will be paraded before the media and subsequently face prosecution in due course.”