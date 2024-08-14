Niger Police Uncover Lifeless Body Of Abandoned Newborn In Minna Farmland

The Niger Police Command has announced the discovery of the lifeless body of a baby believed to be a day old in a farmland in Tayi village, Minna region of the state.

SP Waisu Abiodun, Niger’s Police Public Relations Officer, verified this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

He stated that on August 9, the GRA Police Division received notification that a lifeless body of “about a day old child was found in a farmland in Tayi village, Minna”.

According to Abiodun, police from the GRA Division arrived at the spot and invited welfare officials from the state’s Chanchaga Local Government Area.

He further stated that welfare workers brought in a medical practitioner, who checked the baby and confirmed its death.

He stated that the incident was being investigated with the assistance of the community in order to apprehend the culprit of such heinous crime.

READ MORE: Burna Boy Ventures Into Football, Launches Academy

Meanwhile, a resident in the region who wishes to remain anonymous told NAN that the child must have been abandoned by a woman who became pregnant outside of marriage.

“The person must have abandoned the baby while still alive but due to severe exposure to cold, the baby died, this is the first time we are seeing this type of such occurrence in our area,” he said.

NAN