Niger Police Uncover Lifeless Body Of Newborn On Farmland

The operatives of the Niger state Police Command, has uncovered the lifeless body of a baby, in a farmland at Tayi village of Minna, the state’s capital.

It was gathered that the newborn, who is said to be a day old, was reportedly abandoned by his mother.

SP Waisu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Abiodun said that police operatives of the GRA Division moved to the scene and invited welfare officials of the Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

He also added that the welfare officials brought in a medical practitioner who examined the baby and confirmed it dead.

The state’s Police spokesman said that the incident was under investigation with the aid of the community to arrest the perpetrator of such an act.

Also confirming the incident, a resident of the area who prefers anonymity told NAN that the baby must have been abandoned by a woman who got pregnant out of wedlock.

He said: “The person must have abandoned the baby while still alive but due to severe exposure to cold, the baby died, this is the first time we are seeing this type of such occurrence in our area.”