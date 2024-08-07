Nigeria Army Confirms Killing Of #EndBadGovernance’s Protester By Soldier In Kaduna

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the killing of a 16-year-old boy, identified as Ismail Muhammed in the Samaru community, Zaria, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the soldier, which identity is not disclose to public, accidentally fired bullets on the deceased, on Tuesday, during a #EndBadGovernance’s protest in the state.

Confirming the incident via the military’s X handle on Wednesday, by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyeama Nwachukwu, in a statement titled “Unfortunate death of a protester by a soldier in Zaria.”

Nwachukwu explained that the accident happened on Tuesday, when troops of the Nigerian Army received a distress call to help disperse some hoodlums, who had gathered in Samaru burning tyres and attacking security personnel.

He added that the mob attempted to attack the troops, which led a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which led to Mohammed’s death.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the accused soldier has been arrested and is undergoing interrogation.

The statement reads: “On August 6, 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru in large numbers, burning tyres on the road and pelting stones at security personnel.

“The troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the state government.

“On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed.

“The soldier involved has since been arrested and is undergoing interrogation as of the time of this report.

“Saddened by the unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has sent a high-powered delegation led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Lander Saraso, to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

“The deceased was buried according to Islamic rites with senior military officers of the Nigerian Army in attendance.”