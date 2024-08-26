Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army on clearance operations in Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha, and Rafin Kaji areas in Kaduna have killed some terrorists, suspected to be bandits in the state.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, in a statement released on Monday, said that several other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds during the operation on Sunday.

Musa also added that the troops recovered four AK-47 magazines (three fully loaded with a total quantity of 60 x 7.62mm Special ammunition and one empty magazine), a PKT belt with 86 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles (one of which was destroyed), a Techno mobile phone, a Baofeng handheld radio, and an Airtel recharge card valued at N5,000 only.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Kaduna Police Nab Cattle Rustlers, Notorious Gunrunners (Pictures)

The statement reads: “Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army while on clearance operation in the general areas of Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha and Rafin Kaji on 25 August 2024 made contact with elements of terrorists.

“In the firefight that ensued, troops overpowered and neutralised one of the terrorists while others fled with suspected gunshot injuries. Troops recovered four AK-47 magazines (three fully loaded with a total quantity of 60 x 7.62mm Special ammunition and one empty magazine), a PKT belt with 86 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles (one of which was destroyed), a Techno mobile phone, a Baofeng Handheld Radio, and an Airtel recharge card valued at 5,000 naira only.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation WHIRL PUNCH Major General Mayirenso Lander Saraso has commended the troops for the successful operation and charged them to redouble their efforts as well as make life most unbearable for all terrorists, insurgents and their collaborators in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.”