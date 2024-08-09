Nigeria In Intensive Care Unit, Not Everyone Can Manage – Bode George

Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says owing to the country’s critical situation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should revisit some of his policies.

The PDP chieftain, who gave the advice on Thursday while addressing a news conference on the state of the nation in Lagos State, called on the President to unravel issues around oil and gas, as well as power sectors to get the country out of the woods.

“Having been trained by this nation and worked for this country, if I see things not going the right direction and keep quiet, I will be failing. So, it is not a matter of fighting.

READ ALSO: Democracy Day: What Are We Celebrating When There’s Hunger In Nigeria? – Bode George Queries Tinubu

“Our country Nigeria is in a political and economic intensive care unit. So, we need proper surgeons- political surgeons and economic surgeons.

“We are talking about people who have gone through this before, who should be able to come to give us that freshness of breath to get out. We must put smiles on the faces of Nigerians no matter where they reside.

“Well, some of us can manage, but what about the myriads of so many young Nigerians who cannot even have any meal ?” George queried.