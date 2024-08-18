Nigeria Is Struggling To Progress Due To Self-Centred Leaders – Obasanjo

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Nigeria remained stagnant because of leadership deficit.

The elderly statement added that the only way out is for political office holders, who are self-centred to give way.

Obasanjo led this out at the Leadership Empowerment International Conference, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to him, for Nigeria to progress from its present dilemma, the present crops of those he labelled “self-centred leaders” occupying offices at all levels of governance must loosen their hold on the country.

He challenged Nigerians to seek, by all means possible, an end to the culture of enthroning transactional leaders as against transformational leaders who will deliver good governance.

Obasanjo said: “There is no end to leadership and service to your community until you breathe the last. And you can never be too old to be a leader and to give something to the community in which you lead and serve as a leader, to serve your state, your country, the continent and the world.

READ MORE: Obasanjo Speaks On Igbo Heritage Rumour, Says It “Makes Me Laugh”

“And if you ask me in one word, what is the bane of Nigeria today? I will not think about it twice.

“I will say it is leadership. Leadership that is self-centred, leadership that is a deficit of knowledge and understanding and leadership that does not see service as the centrepiece of what leadership is all about.

“If we can get the leadership right, we will get all other things right. This is what LEIC is doing that is commendable and very good. We must encourage and inculcate good leadership into every level of our national life.”