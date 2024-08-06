Nigeria Needs Fearless Leader Like Sowore, Not ‘Decent Guy’ Like Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju

The Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for president in the most recent election, Peter Obi, is not the kind of leader Nigeria needs, according to activist Deji Adeyanju.

Some Nigerians have expressed interest in Peter Obi running for president again in 2027.

However, during an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast shared on X Monday, Adeyanju stressed the importance of a strong leader, implying that Peter Obi does not meet this criteria.

He referred to Obi as “just a decent and nice guy.”

He argued that Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), represents the type of leader that Nigeria requires.

He said, “You don’t need a Peter [Obi]. Peter is just a decent guy, nice guy… Nigeria needs somebody that the idea of him coming alone, they [corrupt people] have already run away.

“Because the bad eggs in the system, in the police, army and civil service, they need somebody that would teach them a lesson for their bad behaviour. And right now there’s no such person.

“If someone like Omoyele Sowore by divine providence becomes President; before he is sworn in, Nigeria will empty. All the politicians will run away.

“[Former Head of State] Abdulsalami Abubakar said it during a peace accord. He said, ‘Sowore, if you enter [the presidency], all of us are finished.”