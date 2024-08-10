Nigeria Needs To Invest More In Women’s Basketball – D’Tigress Coach, Wakama

The head coach of D’Tigress, Rene Wakama, has urged the Nigeria Basketball Federation to invest more in women’s games.

Despite losing out in the quarter-final, D’Tigress were one of the biggest revelations in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Recall that the Nigerian basketball women’s team defeated world ranked number three, Australia in the opening game and came back strongly in the initial group game against Canada after suffering a defeat to France in the second game.

D’Tigress gave defending champions, United States a tough run in the quarter-final before they lost 74-88.

Addressing newsmen on Friday, Wakama explained why the basketball federation need to invest in the sport.

She said: “We need to invest in ourselves, give the girls the resources and support they need to reach the podium next time.

“We are capable and we have the talent.

“Everyone on the team is a full Nigeria.

“We don’t have to go out and get someone like other teams we are born and bred Nigerians.

“But we have to invest in the future and import.”