Nigeria Ranks 3rd African Country With Largest Naval Fleet In 2024

Nigeria has been ranked third in the list of African countries with the Largest Naval Fleet.

This is according to Global Fire Power ranking 2024, done from the total number of warships and submarines by country.

In the list, Algeria is ranked first with 213 Naval Fleet while Egypt and Morocco rank second and fourth with 140 and 121 Naval Fleet respectively.

Nigeria, which ranked third on the list, has a total number of 133 Naval Fleet.

However, South Africa was ranked seventh with 47 Naval Fleet, followed by Angola ranked eight with 40 Naval Fleet.

Below is a list of African countries with the largest Naval Fleet in 2024.

1. Algeria – (213 Naval Fleet)

2. Egypt – (140 Naval Fleet)

3. Nigeria – (133 Naval Fleet)

4. Morocco – (121 Naval Fleet)

5. Cameroon – (65 Naval Fleet)

6. Tunisia – (52 Naval Fleet)

7. South Africa – (47 Naval Fleet)

8. Angola – (40 Naval Fleet)

9. Ghana – (27 Naval Fleet)

10. Eritrea – (23 Naval Fleet)