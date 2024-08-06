Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Marks 60th Birthday With Gratitude

Renowned Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo is marking a significant milestone in her life today, August 6th, 2024, as she celebrates her 60th birthday.
In a heartfelt post on her Instagram page, Olunloyo shared a collection of photos showcasing her life journey from childhood to adulthood.
As she enters this new chapter, Olunloyo dedicated her life to God, acknowledging Him as her source of strength in times of weakness.
Expressing gratitude for the gift of life, she wrote,
“TODAY IS MY 60th BIRTHDAY
May my life be a living sacrifice of praise
Your love endures forever
In you I find strength when I am weak
Thank you for the gift of life
6024 August 6th 1964
KemiOlunloyoAt60
Please send me a gift today. Thank you”
