Nigerian Politicians Will Someday Act Like Biden – Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, former presidential aide, has expressed optimism that Nigerian politicians would one day display the same selflessness as United States President, Joe Biden.

His comments stems from Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, citing the interests of his Party and the country as his reasons.

On July 21, Biden stepped down as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new nominee for the 2024 elections.

Reacting, Akande posted via X, “Now imagine a day in Nigeria when our politicians would get to the point that a sitting president would restrain from a second term just in the interest of their party and the country.”

Urging Nigerian politicians to emulate such behaviour, he continued, “It is my fervent prayer that such a day will come in Nigeria, and we are working at it with our public interest advocacy.”

Akande’s message highlights his optimism and dedication to promoting a political culture in Nigeria that prioritizes the greater good over individual ambitions.

He also emphasized the importance of public interest advocacy and collective effort in bringing about this change in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the challenges, Akande remained hopeful that this vision for Nigerian politics is achievable.