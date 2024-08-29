Nigerian Sets World Record After Reading Out Loud For 215 Hours

Guinness World Records has officially recognised Samson Ajao’s feat of reading aloud for 215 hours, describing it as one of the longest marathon record attempts in GWR history.

Ajao, from Osogbo in Osun State, beat the previous record of 124 hours set in 2022 by Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan).

In a statement posted via its website, GWR disclosed that the Nigerian read aloud continuously from published works, with no more than a 30-second pause between items being read.

The statement reads: “27-year-old Samson Ajao from Osogbo, Nigeria, has performed the world’s longest marathon reading aloud, clocking in at 215 hours—just one hour short of nine full days.

“To achieve this record, the challenger must read aloud continuously from published works, with no more than a 30-second pause between items being read.

“As per our rules for all ‘longest marathon’ records, Samson accumulated five minutes of rest time after each hour of reading, totalling two hours per day. Only during these breaks could he eat, sleep, use the bathroom, or change his clothes.”

“After completing the ‘read-a-thon,’ Samson and his supporters paraded through the streets in celebration.

“Among the revellers were Samson’s parents, who both expressed pride in their son’s accomplishment.

“Not only is it the world’s longest marathon reading aloud, but it is one of the longest marathon record attempts in Guinness World Records history, surpassed in recent times only by DJ Faber Moreira’s 10-day DJ-ing marathon.”

Also, in a separate interview with NTA News, on Wednesday, Ajao stated that he didn’t sleep at all during his breaks.

He said: “Even when it’s tough, you have to keep going to meet your target.”