Nigerian Woman Who Incited Violence Against Yorubas, Edos Says She’s Canadian Citizen, Can’t Be Deported

Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian living in Canada, has dismissed threats of arrest and deportation.

The Nigerian House of Representatives has called on the Canadian government to prosecute her for allegedly inciting violence and genocide against Yoruba and Benin people.

In a viral video posted on X on Thursday, Sunnberger claimed her Canadian citizenship protects her from arrest and deportation.

She argued that Canada’s judicial system is different from Nigeria’s, emphasizing that she cannot be arrested without interrogation.

Sunnberger mockingly said, “Somebody just send me message, say them arrest me, say them wan deport me, with passport? I be Canada pikin.

“See am now, I dey house, why I go dey lie?”

This defiance follows a video that emerged on Tuesday, showing Sunnberger making threatening remarks about Yoruba and Benin people during a virtual conference on TikTok.

The Nigerian House of Representatives has formally written to the Canadian government, demanding an investigation and prosecution of Amaka Patience Sunnberger for threatening to harm Yoruba or Benin people she encounters.

The House is seeking action against Sunnberger, who claims to reside in Ontario, Canada, citing alleged violations of both international and Canadian law stemming from her inciting statements.