Nigerians Who Refuse To Recite National Anthem, Pledge Risk 10 Years In Jail, N5m Fine

The House of Representatives has introduced the Counter Subversion Bill 2024, which aims to punish any Nigerians who fail to recite the national anthem.

According to the bill, anyone found guilty of refusing to sing the new anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ shall be fined N5 million, face a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Similarly, the proposed legislation also states that any person, who destroys a national symbol or a place of worship shall face the same punishment.

The bill, sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is set for its second reading, where its general principles will be debated.

The bill reads: “Stipulates that anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem and pledge, defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government shall face a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

“A person who sets up an illegal roadblock, performs unauthorised traffic duties, imposes an illegal curfew, or organises an unlawful procession will be subject to a fine of N2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

“Anyone forcefully takes over any place of worship, town hall, school, premises, public or private place, arena, or a similar place through duress, undue influence, subterfuge or other similar activities, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both.

“A person who professes loyalty, pledges or agrees to belong to an organisation that disregards the sovereignty of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N3 million or imprisonment for a term of four years or both.”

Recall that in May,2024, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the bill to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem which was dropped by a military government in 1978.

The newly re-adopted anthem, which begins “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda.