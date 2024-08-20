Nigeria’s Future At Risk If PDP Loses Rivers – BoT Chair

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, has said that the future of Nigeria is at risk if the party lose Rivers State to an opposition party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that PDP made this known, during a visitation to the state’s Governor, Sim Fubara, on Tuesday, amid crisis rocking a faction of the party, in the state.

Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said that the members were in the oil-rich state in search of peace and unity of the PDP because they were scared of losing Rivers State.

Wabara said: “We were scared Sir, when we heard or read speculations, perceptions or what have you, that the party, if we are not careful, might lose Rivers State. Of course, if we lose Rivers State, Nigeria has lost its future.

“We don’t want what happened in 2015, and 2023 to repeat itself.

“These men and women you see here are very neutral. But as the conscience of the party, we must go by the rule of law. And anything you do, going by the rule of law, can never be wrong. It may be delayed, but it cannot be wrong.

“And to assure you that the Board of Trustees under my watch and with these serious-minded Nigerians, will deal with the matter as constitutionally allowed.”